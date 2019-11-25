For the last three years now, Kanye West has been bringing fresh new colorways of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 to the table. This year, it seems like every month we have gotten one or two new models of the popular shoe and despite the abundance of drops, sneakerheads still go crazy for them. Kanye is well aware of just how popular his shoe is and as we head into 2020, he has some brand new colorways coming out.

Popular Yeezy insider, Yeezy Mafia, recently took to Instagram with a mockup for a brand new colorway that is slated to hit the market in the Spring of 2020. The colorway is being called "Earth" and based on the different tones, it certainly lives up to its name. Based on the mockup below, the shoe seems to have a brown upper with a yellow outsole. The Yeezy 350 V2 has been mostly comprised of neutral tones over the past year so this latest colorway is a continuation of that trend.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of this colorway and whether or not you plan on copping. Yeezys are always a great option for the collection although this is certainly a bit of a polarizing iteration.