It's been about three years since the release of the original Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and based on the amount of Yeezys that have been released this year, it's clear that Kanye West has no plans on slowing down. The "Lundmark" colorway of the 350 V2 is supposed to drop on July 13th and according to Yeezy Mafia, two more models are on the way. In some new Instagram posts that went up yesterday, the "Citrin" and "Cloud White" colorways were revealed to the world.

Much like some the recent Yeezy colorways to release, these have muted tones with the "Citrin" model containing soft beige and yellow colors. Meanwhile, the "cloud white" version is what would happen if you took the "Cream" colorway and gave it a static pattern with a translucent stripe. Overall, they are pretty similar to previous Yeezy models and fans are certainly divided when it comes to whether or not these are worth a cop.

According to the posts below, both models are slated to release in September although it hasn't been made clear whether or not these will be regional exclusives. Stay tuned for more details as we will be sure to bring them to you.