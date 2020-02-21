Kanye West and Adidas have plans to release a plethora of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways in the coming weeks, including the green-based "Desert Sage" iteration. According to sneaker source House of Heat, the kicks are tentatively slated to launch on March 14th for the standard retail price of $220.

Although Adidas has not yet revealed the official images, we have a good idea of what to expect from all the leaks that have surfaced over the last month. Judging from those photos, the "Desert Sage" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will come equipped with a sage green primeknit, highlighted by a reflective streak on the lateral side. Additional details include a bright orange sock liner and a light gum outsole beneath the Boost cushioning, which is encased in a semi-translucent sage green shell.

Sneaker source @Py_Rates claims that there are at least nine Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in the works for the spring season, including an all-new black colorways, as well as "Earth," "Flax" and "Tailgate" iterations that'll be releasing in select regions this weekend.

Continue scrolling for a detailed look at the "Desert Sage" colorway.