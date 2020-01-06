Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy brand dominated 2019 and continues to carry the Adidas brand on its shoulders. Now that we are in 2020, fans can expect even more great things from the Yeezy brand. Numerous shoes have been confirmed for this year and sneakerheads are eager to get their hands on some of the new sneakers. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be celebrating its 4th birthday this year and Kanye has no plans of ceasing production. In fact, various new colorways are anticipated to drop within the next few months.

One of the colorways that has peaked people's curiosity is the "Desert Sage" offering which can be found below. Thanks to @hanzuying, we now have some on-foot images of the shoe and so far, they're looking pretty great. As you can see, the upper is made of olive primeknit while the cuff is orange. There is a gum bottom and a reflective stripe to give the shoe even more contrast. Overall, it's the most unique 350 V2 colorway we've seen in a long time.

A release date has not been confirmed for these so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.