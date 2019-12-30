If there is one thing Kanye West taught us in 2019, it's that he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon, whether it be in the world of music or fashion. When it comes to his Yeezy imprint with Adidas, Kanye had an incredible year. The brand dropped various colorways of its different silhouettes and they all sold out. Yeezys aren't as rare as they used to be and sneakerheads are fine with that. More accessibility means more opportunities to add to your collection and that's never a bad thing.

As we head into 2020, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways that have been teased is the "Desert Sage" offering. Thanks to the Instagram account @yeezyinfluence, we now have some detailed images of this colorway. As you can see, the upper is mostly olive while the cuff is orange. From there, a gum bottom adds some nice contrast to the silhouette. Perhaps the most interesting feature is the reflective stripe on the side. Overall, this is one of the more unique 350 V2 colorways we've seen in a while and will surely be a big hit when it drops later next year.

Stay tuned of release information on these as we will be sure to bring it to you.