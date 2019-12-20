Ever since 2016, Kanye West has been blessing us with brand new colorways of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. The shoe was easily one of the best silhouettes to drop this decade which is truly saying something. There were so many great shoes so it's hard to narrow down which one was truly the best but the 350 V2 certainly has to come to mind. As we head into 2020 and a new decade, it seems as though West has every intention of keeping the 350 V2 going. We have seen various colorway teasers with some of them getting in-hand sneak peeks.

The latest colorway to pop up online is this "Desert Sage" offering which can be found below. The shoe is fairly simple as it has a greenish-beige primeknit upper, reflective stripe, orange cuff, and gum bottom. This is yet another 350 V2 with an earthy tone to it although this one is easily recognizable compared to the others. These latest teaser images come from @yeezyseason2.

For now, it looks like these will be hitting retailers in the early stages of 2020 although an exact release date has yet to be determined. Keep it locked to HNHH for further updates as we will be sure to bring you some. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you're interested in copping.