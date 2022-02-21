Ever since the AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 was released back in 2016, fans have been waiting on a black colorway with a blue stripe on the side. When those Black Friday models came out back in the day, fans were waiting on some blue, but in the end, they never got it. Since then, five years have passed, and it took all the way until 2022 before fans would finally get their wish.

As you can see in the images below, we have the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Dazzling Blue." The shoe has a black Primeknit upper to it, while the stripe on the side is blue. This is a look that works extremely well, and it's good to see a Yeezy using this color scheme. If you are a fan of blue and you love the 350 V2, these promise to be a must-cop.

If you are hoping to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, February 26th for a price of $230 USD. The shoe will be coming out in full family sizing, and the pairs will be available on the Confirmed App. Let us know what you think of these brand new kicks, in the comments section down below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas