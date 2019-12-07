Adidas will be releasing several different Yeezy Boost 350 V2s this month, which will include both reflective and non-reflective styles. Among them, the electric "Yeezreel" colorway that looks similar to the "Glow" iteration that dropped back in May.

The Yeezreel Yeezys are highlighted by an eye-catching volt primeknit upper, equipped with dashes of black and grey across the silhouette, and a glow-in-the-dark sole beneath it all. As always, the sneakers are grounded by the beloved Boost cushioning, covered by a matching green shell. For those wondering, Yeezreel (Jezreel) translates to "God will sow."

Official images of the kicks recently surfaced, along with word that the limited edition reflective version will be available on December 14, followed by the non-reflective joint on December 17. Both will retail for $220.

Continue scrolling for official photos of the "Yeezreel" colorway, and click here to preview the "Yecheil" colorway releasing later this month.

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas