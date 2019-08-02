It was a pretty bizarre day to be a sneakerhead yesterday as a mysterious timer made its way onto Yeezy Supply. People were anticipating a brand new sneaker release while others thought a restock was on the way. If you're one of the people who thought a restock was about to happen, well, you were 100 percent correct. When the timer struck zero today, consumers were redirected to Adidas.com where two colorways of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 were restocked. These colorways were the "Frozen Yellow" and "Butter models.

As of right now, the shoes are for sale until 10:30 A.M. although you will need to face the wrath of the dreaded waiting room before getting a chance to cop. If you were one of the people who missed out on these colorways the first time, now is your chance to finally get the shoes your heart has desired.

Image via Adidas

It's believed that even more sneakers could be coming today once 10:30 comes around. For instance, every hour and a half, Adidas is expected to drop two colorways of the 350 V2. The "Bred," "Cream," "Static," and "Zebra" colorways are some of the rumored models to receive a restock.

Stay tuned for further details on this huge restock.

Image via Adidas