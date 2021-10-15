This past week, a brand new Yeezy sneaker was teased online by the good folks over at Yeezy Mafia. This shoe was a brand new variation of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 called "CMPCT." What made this shoe so interesting is the fact that it takes the classic midsole of the 350 V2 and slaps on a sock upper that is unlike anything we have seen from Yeezy thus far. The very first colorway is meant to be blue and brown, but now, it appears the shoe is getting another variant with some "Red October" vibes.

In the Instagram post below, you can find a shoe that is being dubbed "Slate Red," however, we're sure diehard Kanye fans will oppose the nomenclature. As you can see, the shoe is covered in red tones, and it is a monochromatic vibe that fits the actual silhouette quite well. Yeezy has always been innovative with its shoes, and this is yet another example of that.

As for the release date, you can expect these to come out early in 2022, although an exact time frame has yet to be unveiled. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the world of sneakers.

Image via Yeezy Mafia