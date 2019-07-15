Kanye West and Adidas reportedly have plans to release two all-new Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in September, including a "Citrin" coloway and a pristine "Cloud White" rendition.

Detailed images of the latter surfaced over the weekend, courtesy of @Dirtymoney823.

The kicks will reportedly come equipped with a light blue primeknit upper, equipped with a cloudy white Boost midsole. Adidas has not yet announced release details, but it is believed the kicks will be launching on September 22, right around the release of the aforementioned "Citrin" Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

In addition to those two upcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, Adidas will introduce a new "Soft Vision" Yeezy 500 in October. Click here for more details on that colorway.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Cloud White"/@Dirtymoney823

