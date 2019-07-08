Kanye West and Adidas reportedly have plans to release two all-new Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in September, including a "Citrin" coloway and a pristine "Cloud White" rendition.

According to sneaker source @YeezyMafia, the "Cloud White" colorway will look something like the mockup in the tweet embedded below.

As you'd expect from a Yeezy carrying the "Cloud White" moniker, the kicks will reportedly come equipped with a predominately white primeknit upper, equipped with a tinted Boost midsole. Adidas has not yet announced release details, but it is believed the kicks will be launching in September alongside the aforementioned "Citrin" Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

In addition to those two upcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, Adidas will introduce a new "Soft Vision" Yeezy 500 in October. Click here for more details on that colorway.