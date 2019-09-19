Adidas has just dropped another collection of reflective and non-reflective Yeezy Boost 350 V2s - this time coming in a super clean "Cloud White" colorway.

The non-reflective version, which launched in adult's, kid's and infant's sizes, is already selling for approximately $200 more than the retail price on StockX in some instances, with an average sale price of $413. That said, select sizes can still be had for a little more than $300 on StockX if you're lucky.

To put things in perspective, some sizes of the recently released non-reflective "Lundmark" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 are available on StockX for under the $220 retail price.

As the "Cloud White" moniker suggests, the newest Yeezy 350 comes equipped with a predominately white primeknit upper along with a milky white midsole covering the beloved boost cushioning. The kicks will be just as difficult to keep clean as some of the other white Yeezys, although that certainly hasn't deterred sneakerheads from shelling out $100-$200 more than the retail price.

Click here to see how much your size in the "Cloud White" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is going for right now.

