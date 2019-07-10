Just last week, Yeezy Mafia revealed two new colorways of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 called "Citrin" and "Cloud White." The "Citrin" model got some fancy new photos courtesy of @hanzuying and now, the Instagram sneaker insider is back with a detailed look at the "Cloud White" version. Over the past few months, Kanye has been taking a lot of flack for copying colorways and releasing shoes that look way too similar to one another. Regardless, the shoes have been selling out and based on the images below, fans might be pleasantly surprised by this colorway.

The shoes have a static pattern with the translucent swoosh which has become a staple of the 350 V2. From there, the midsole, cuff, and laces are white while the upper appears to feature a heavy dose of blue. At first glance, the Primeknit could be confused as completely white, although there is definitely a light blue tint in there. This certainly helps differentiate the shoe from other Yeezy models that have released over the last couple of months.

If you're looking to cop these, they will be released sometime in September so stay tuned for all of the latest details.