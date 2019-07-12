At the tail end of 2018, some sneakerheads were under the assumption that Kanye West's Yeezy sneakers were no longer relevant. This was a big misclassification of the truth though as these naysayers were looking at resale prices. The reality is that Yeezys always sell out and the hype for each release has yet to truly fade away. With this in mind, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that Kanye West has been looking to add even more Yeezys into his infinite library of sneakers.

Perhaps the most most popular Yeezy model on the market is the 350 V2 and in September, the "Cloud White" colorway of the shoe will be released. Thanks to some new photos courtesy of Yeezy Mafia, we now have a better idea of what these kicks will look like. Just like most releases over the last little while, this pair will have a translucent stripe and a static-like pattern. As for the colors, the majority of the shoe is white although there is definitely some blue tinted Primeknit spread into the mix.

An official release date has yet to be determined so stay tuned as we will be sure to keep you updated.