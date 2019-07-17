Kanye West has been expanding his Yeezy brand this year by releasing a plethora of colorways for some of his most popular models. One of the models that have received the most love from Kanye is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 which has had multiple regional-exclusive packs drops this year. While it doesn't appear as though any more 350 V2 colorways are scheduled for the Summer, it's been revealed that two models will be dropping in September. The first of these models is being called "Citrin," while the other is called "Cloud White."

Thanks to the sneaker Instagram account @Hanzuying, we now know what the "Cloud White" model will look on-foot. These types of photos can be the difference-maker when convincing sneakerheads to cop something and so far, the shoe doesn't disappoint. Just like we've seen in some other photos, the shoe is white with a blue tint placed all the way throughout the primeknit. There is a static-like pattern throughout the upper and there is even a translucent stripe which has been a staple of the model over the last few months.

Stay tuned for updates on this shoe as we get closer to the release date and let us know in the comments if you're planning to cop.