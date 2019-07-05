If you're a sneakerhead who has been invested in the world of shoes over the last three years, then you know all about the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. The Kanye West creation has seen a plethora of colorways come out over the past few months and it doesn't seem like he has any plans to seize production of the shoe. Yesterday, we reported that two new models would be coming out in September. The first of these would be the "Cloud White" colorway while the other is being referred to as "Citrin."

Thanks to the Instagram account @hanzuying, we now have some detailed images of the "Citrin" version which is slated to drop in September for $220 USD. At first glance, the model looks similar to the "Antlia" colorway that is coming out next weekend. The midsole has the same shade as the "Butter version and there is a gum outsole to add some contrast. As for the upper, it's a dull blend of yellow and beige with the static pattern giving it a unique look. Just like other recent Yeezy models, this colorway has a translucent stripe on the side.

Will you be looking to cop these or are they an easy pass? Let us know.