Sneakerheads sure love their Yeezys and that's exactly why the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Cloud White" colorway sold out with ease. If you missed out on the "Cloud White" joints, don't fret as Kanye came right back with this lowkey "Citrin" colorway.

Just like many of the other colorways before it, the "Citrin" model dropped in sizes for the whole family, including adult, kids, and infant sizes. This colorway has proven to be a huge hit amongst Yeezy fans and is already fetching between $100-$150 USD on StockX, depending on your size. So far, the average resale price is $350 USD although if you have a bigger foot, you can get these for just over $300 USD in some instances.

The success of this colorway can be compared to that of the "Synth" model which was dropped in June. While some sizes are going for over $400 USD, you can find some larger sizes going for just $50 over retail.

As you can see from the images below, the "Citrin" model is a lowkey colorway which features an array of greys and beiges throughout the upper. The shoe boasts a gum bottom which is attached to a creamy Boost-filled midsole. If you're a looking for a shoe to wear this Fall, this "Citrin" colorway could be the perfect addition to your collection.

Click here to see how much your size in the "Citrin" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is going for right now.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas