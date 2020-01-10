Despite coming out nearly four years ago, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 hasn't lost any of its momentum. Sure, it may not be the ultra-rare sneaker it once was but that doesn't take away from just how dope it is. Throughout the course of this year, various 350 V2 colorways are expected to hit the market and we can't wait to see what these drops entail.

According to Yeezy Mafia, one of the sneakers that's on the way for 2020 is the 350 V2 in the "Cinder" colorway. As you can see from the images below, the "Cinder" model is exactly like the "Black Static" model except with one little difference. This particular has a gum bottom which is a trope Kanye West has been experimenting with on some of his newer Yeezy models. The gum bottom is a nice contrast to the black upper and will certainly make for another big hit amongst sneakerheads.

For now, these are slated to drop in the Spring of 2020 for $220 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to provide any new information.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike