Kanye West has been coming through with a plethora of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways over the last year or so and in 2020, he has plenty of more models planned. One of those colorways is the "Cinder" model which we have been reporting on over these last few weeks. There have been some teasers of this offering as of late and now, we have some detailed on-foot images courtesy of Instagram sneaker accounts @kickwhoshow and @repgod888.

The "Cinder" colorway should be quite familiar to sneakerheads as it looks a lot like the "Black Static" colorway which dropped back in June of 2019. The only difference with this colorway is that it features a gum bottom on the outsole. This aesthetic allows the shoe to pop just a bit more. In the on-foot images below, you can see how the black upper allows for a stealthy look that will match any outfit you choose to wear. Overall, this is a simple colorway that you can't go wrong with. If you missed out on the "Black Static" offering, these are a great option.

For now, these are slated to drop in the Spring of 2020 so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates.