Back in 2016, Kanye West introduced the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 to the world, and with the "Beluga" colorway, the silhouette became an immediate success. This shouldn't be a surprise as everything Kanye touches pretty well turns to gold. Regardless, the 350 V2 has been a massive success and for five years, the momentum hasn't died down. New colorways become more plentiful starting in 2017 and during the Fall run, sneakerheads were blessed with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Blue Tint" which was another slam dunk for the brand.

In the images below, you can see how the shoe is pretty well exactly the "Zebra" model although the key difference is how the stripes are grey, all while the entire shoe has this frozen blue shade peaking through ever so slightly. It's a shoe that excited a lot of fans upon release and as you can imagine, it sold out fairly quickly.

Now, according to Yeezy Mafia, this sneaker will finally be getting a restock about four years after its initial drop. The shoe is set to come out in November, and the excitement can already be felt in the air. Let us know whether or not you plan on getting a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas