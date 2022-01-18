Throughout 2016 and 2017, Kanye West dropped a plethora of dope Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways. One of the offerings that turned a lot of heads was the "Blue Tint" model which was a play on the "Zebra" colorway from early 2017. The big difference here was the entire shoe had this light blue veneer to it, all while the base was white and the zebra stripes were grey.

While there were some naysayers at first, this model eventually became extremely popular, and every so often, fans ask for a restock. Well, it just so happens that a restock will be coming sooner rather than later. It was first rumored that the restock would occur in November, however, fans can expect a second chance at the "Blue Tint" model this weekend. It's been over four years since they were first released, so it's clear they were due for a retro.

For those who are interested in copping these new kicks, you will be able to do so as of this Saturday, January 22nd when the shoe drops on the Confirmed App for $230 USD. Other retailers will also be carrying these, although you can expect the stock to be limited. Let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments section below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas