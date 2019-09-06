If you're a big fan of the Yeezy brand and more specifically, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, then you know all about the "Black" colorway that finally released this Summer. After years of asking for a black model, Kanye West delivered on the fans wishes and the shoe was a big success. Since the shoe was so high in demand, not everyone who wanted them got a pair which led to some pretty hefty resale prices. If you want to buy these on a resale website like StockX, you would have to pay over double the retail cost.

According to Yeezy Mafia, those who missed out on the first drop will get a second shot at copping this beautiful shoe. Yes, that's right, just like many other Yeezy models, the "Black" 350 V2 will be getting a restock. This restock will include full family sizing and will happen on Friday, November 29th, otherwise known as "Black Friday." The adult version will cost $220 USD and will certainly be a great addition to your collection.

So far, there is no word on how limited they will be but expect some difficulties copping. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you closer to the release date.