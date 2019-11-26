One of the biggest Yeezys to drop this year was the non-reflective Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Black" colorway. Fans had been waiting for an all-black colorway of the 350 V2 for close to three years and Kanye West finally delivered. As you can imagine, the shoe sold out immediately as the demand was at its highest. Sneakerheads wanted to buy out as many pairs as possible and that's exactly what happened.

Since then, the resale prices on this sneaker have skyrocketed but they will be seeing a bit of a return to normalcy as Adidas recently announced they are restocking the shoe. Yes, that's right, Adidas is celebrating Black Friday with a re-release of one of their most coveted black sneakers. According to Sole Collector, the shoe will be dropping at Adidas.com/Yeezy, select retails, and even Yeezy Supply as of Friday, November 29th. The retail price remains the same at $220 USD.

If you missed out on the shoe the first time around, this is a great opportunity to scoop these up and add them to your collection. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on making them your early Christmas gift to yourself.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas