Ever since Kanye West unveiled the translucent stripe "Static" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 to the world, the brand hasn't looked back on the revitalized 350 V2 aesthetic. Throughout 2019, there have been a plethora of Yeezy releases that sport this very look and as we head into June, there will be even more colorways of the shoe on the way. One of those colorways has sneakerheads excited because it's something they've been asking for since 2016: an all-black 350 V2.

Just like the "Static" model of the shoe, these will come in a non-reflective and reflective version. We've already reported on the non-reflective version and the details surrounding it but now, we have some official images of the reflective version of Adidas. It's been revealed that the non-reflective version will release on Friday, June 7th, while the reflective version will be hitting the market just a day earlier on June 6th. Both models will retail for $220 USD although consumers can expect the reflective version to be much more limited.

Later in the month, Adidas will be hitting us with a trio of 350 V2 colorways, although each colorway will be exclusive to a specific region of the world.

