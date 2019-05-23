The all-new black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be available a couple of weeks sooner than expected, and today we have official images of what to expect when they hit retailers. The kicks, priced at $220, are officially slated to launch on June 8, instead of the originally rumored June 22 release date.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Black/Adidas

The upcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features varying shades of black and dark grey throughout the primeknit upper while the Boost midsole, laces and inner lining are all decked out in black. The kicks also come equipped with reflective laces.

In addition to this black colorway, YeezyMafia notes that a fully reflective black Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is also set to release in June - although that pair will be more limited that the non-reflective rendition.

Continue scrolling for official images and stay tuned for more details as we approach the June 8 release.

