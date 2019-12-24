Kanye West and Adidas reportedly have at least nine different Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in the stash for 2020, including a collection of Earthy colorways as well as two more black-based iterations.

Official images of those nine upcoming Yeezys have not yet been revealed but some leaked images have already surfaced, giving us a glimpse of what's to come in the new year. According to sneaker source @YeezySeason2, the "Black/Gum" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 shown below is expected to arrive in early 2020.

Other 2020 Yeezy Boost 350 V2s that have already surfaced include the "Tailgate," "Desert Sage" and "Yeshaya" colorways, but we know there are many others still to come.

In addition to all of the new Yeezy Boost 350 V2s that are scheduled to arrive next year, Yeezy fans can also look forward to more colorways of Kanye's newest silhouettes such as the Yeezy 500 High, Yeezy 700 V3 and the Yeezy Boost 380. Not to mention, the Yeezy Basketball sneaker and the Yeezy 700 MNVN.