Ever since the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was announced, fans were hoping for an all-black version that would rival the "Pirate Black" colorway that became so popular during the 350 V1 days. After almost three years of begging, Kanye West is finally giving fans what they've been hoping for as tomorrow, June 7th, the "Black" colorway will be released for public consumption.

This model is a lot like the other recent 350 V2 colorways in the sense that it has the same primeknit patter as the "Static" version and even features a translucent stripe, although it doesn't appear that way thanks to the darker shading. Adding to the "Pirate Black" vibes is the red stitching which can be found on the heel tab.

These kicks will be released in full family sizing which means if you want to match with your kids, you will most certainly be able to do so. The adult model will cost $220 USD, while the kids and infant versions will be $160 and $140 USD respectively.

If you're looking to cop, you'll be able to hit up adidas.com on Friday, June 7th at 10 A.M. EST where you will be brought to the splash page. Various stores throughout North America have done raffles for the shoe, so make sure to check out your local sneaker shops for procedures on how to purchase.

[Via]

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas