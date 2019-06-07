Adidas has plans to release a number of different Yeezys this month, including a trio of regional Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, as well as several Yeezy Boost 700s.

The much-anticipated run of Yeezys releases will get underway today, June 7 with the all-new black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. The kicks will be available in sizes for the whole fam with men's pairs retailing for $220, Kids' priced at $160, and infant sizes for $140.

The drop is set to go live at 10am ET - check out some early purchase links below.

The upcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features varying shades of black and dark grey throughout the primeknit upper while the Boost midsole, laces and inner lining are all decked out in black. The kicks also come equipped with reflective laces and red stitching on the black heel pull tab.

Continue scrolling for some on-foot photos as we approach this Friday's release.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Black/HypebeastFr

