Black Friday is finally upon us which means some sneaker brands are taking advantage of the occasion to bring sneakerheads some sleek new kicks. Adidas and Jordan Brand are two of the biggest footwear imprints in the world and they know better than anyone that fresh kicks tend to be a huge hit around this time of year. For Black Friday, Adidas is coming through with a restock of the non-reflective Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Black," while Jordan Brand is playing on nostalgia with the Air Jordan 1 "Bloodline." Both drops will be quite popular with the sneaker crowd so if you're thinking of copping them early to avoid the rush, StockX has you covered.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Black"

Image via StockX

When this shoe first dropped in June, sneakerheads went absolutely ballistic as it was the first time Kanye West was giving fans an all-black version of the 350 V2. This was a colorway that had been requested since the inception of the shoe and three years later, we finally got our wish. As you would expect, pairs were bought up fairly quickly and to compensate, Adidas is hitting us with a nice little restock.

With this restock in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that resale prices on StockX have dropped quite a bit. The average sale price for the shoe hovers around $450 USD on StockX, while now, the prices range between $330 and $375 USD depending on your size. If you're not confident in your ability to cop these Friday, now is the best time to take advantage of the price drop and scoop these up.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Bloodline"

Image via StockX

The other big release this weekend comes in the form of a brand new Air Jordan 1 High OG colorway called "Bloodline." If you're familiar with the lore behind the AJ1, then you know that Jumpman loves coming through with the Chicago Bulls-inspired colorways. This particular model does just that as the sneaker is covered in white and black leather while red highlights give some pops of color. It's one of those colorways that will look great on-feet and is yet another great Jordan 1 from this year.

For those looking to cop these early, they are going for an average of $180 USD on StockX which is about $20 over retail. Size 10s are going for just a couple of dollars over the $160 USD retail price whereas smaller sizes like 8-9 are going for $185 to $195 USD. If you're a fan of the Jordan 1, this is a solid pick up so be sure to check it out on StockX right now.