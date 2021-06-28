Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Beluga Reflective" Surfaces Online

Later this year, during the Holiday season, one of the greatest AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways is set to make a big comeback. Of course, we are talking about the colorway that started it all, the infamous "Beluga" model. This shoe was known for having a two-toned grey zebra upper and an orange stripe along the side. This colorway put the 350 V2 on the map and set the foundation for various colorways to come. It remains one of Kanye's best silhouettes and the "Beluga" offering is one that fans have been requesting to have back.

This time around, it will come with a twist. The new "Beluga" will also be reflective which is a detail that many fans seem to love. In fact, we now have a fresh look at how this aesthetic will grace the "Beluga" colorway, thanks to @sneakerjamz_new on Instagram. The photos certainly do the shoe justice and if you missed out on the original, you can't help but feel optimistic that you might land these upon release.

There is no concrete release date for these just yet, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.