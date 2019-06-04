Adidas has plans to release a number of different Yeezys this month, including a trio of regional Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, as well as several Yeezy Boost 700s.

The much-anticipated run of Yeezys releases will get underway this week with the all-new black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, officially slated to launch on Friday, June 7 for $220. Kids sizes, priced at $160, and infant sizes ($140) will also be available.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Black/HypebeastFr

The upcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features varying shades of black and dark grey throughout the primeknit upper while the Boost midsole, laces and inner lining are all decked out in black. The kicks also come equipped with reflective laces and red stitching on the black heel pull tab.

In addition to this non-reflective black colorway, Adidas will also be releasing a more limited, fully reflective black Yeezy Boost 350 V2 on June 6.

Continue scrolling for some on-foot photos as we approach this Friday's release.

