Kanye West has been busy going on Twitter rants against the music industry while also peeing on Grammy awards. Despite all of this, the Yeezy brand never sleeps, which is made evident by the sheer number of releases that we have gotten over the course of the past year. Ye has been working hard to get numerous silhouettes and colorways onto the market, and so far, this venture has been quite successful. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has been particularly noteworthy for West, as the shoe continues to drum up hype four years after its OG release.

One of the more recent colorways to be teased is a black and cream model called "Asriel," or at least that's what it used to be called. According to Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the colorway is getting a brand new name as will now be referred to as "Carbon." The Instagram Yeezy insider also noted that you can expect this model to drop on Saturday, October 3rd for $220 USD.

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will certainly be met with more Yeezy news, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.