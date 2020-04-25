Perhaps the most popular sneaker silhouette over the last decade has been the AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2. The shoe debuted all the way back in 2016 and has received numerous colorways despite its reputation of being known as a limited shoe, at the start. Now, Kanye West has numerous colorways planned for the summer and fall and one of them is being dubbed "Asriel."

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @repgod888, we now have a fresh look at this offering which will certainly look familiar to some people. This model has a black and grey upper with varying shades throughout the top. For instance, above the pitch-black stripe, we have some grey materials. Meanwhile, below the black stripe is even more black but with some grey interwoven throughout. Meanwhile, the midsole and outsole are a cream color that lends a nice bit of contrast to the rest of the sneaker.

These are slated to drop sometime in September so stay tuned for updates on the official release date as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know in the comments below what you think of the colorway and whether or not you plan on copping.