For almost five years now, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has been one of the most popular shoes on the resale market. It's easy to see why as the Kanye West-designed lifestyle shoe has one of the more unique looks one would find on a shoe, and over the years, there have been plenty of new colorways that have captured people's attention. To this day, the 350 V2 continues to get new colorways, and soon, a trio of new models will hit the market, including the "Ash Stone," "Ash Blue," and now, the "Ash Pearl" offering.

The "Ash Pearl" was finally given official images and as you can see below, the shoe has a mostly sandy beige upper, all while some dark grey appears on the bottom half of the shoe. From there, the midsole is mostly a creamy color scheme, with the outsole receiving a gum bottom. Overall, it's a neutral colorway that fits the Yeezy aesthetic that has been prevalent over the last few years.

Pairs will be dropping on Saturday, March 20th for $220 USD through Adidas.com/Yeezy. Let us know what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping a pair. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for more sneaker news.

Image via Adidas

