Kanye West's AdidasYeezy brand has been going to new heights over the past couple of years, and fans have been soaking in every new model and colorway. It's rare that a Yeezy doesn't end up selling out, which just goes to show how strong the brand is, even if the shoes might not be as limited as they used to be. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is about to have a great 2021, and West is starting the year with an "Ash Blue" release, and an "Ash Stone" offering.

The former of these colorways was recently shown off, and as you can see, it offers up something unique for longtime fans. This model is covered in the usual primeknit upper, which features a greyish blue hue that is also found on the chunky Boost midsole. From there, we have a yellow stripe that goes across the side, which is a feature found on various 350 V2 models, albeit in a variety of colors.

If you want to get yourself a pair, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, February 27th, when these go on sale for $220 USD. This model is region-specific, although it will encompass a wide range of places such as North America, Central America, Africa, India, and even the Middle East. Let us know if you plan on copping, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

