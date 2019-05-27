Kanye West's Yeezy brand has had a pretty exceptional 2019 so far as there have been a plethora of releases of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and the Yeezy Boost 700 V1 & V2. The rumored 350 V3 doesn't seem like it will be coming anytime soon as the brand with three stripes continues to greenlight V2 colorways. One of those models that is one the way is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Antlia" which is an all-over muted yellow that is reminiscent of the "Butter" colorway from last summer.

This particular model has a translucent stripe and the same pattern that was found on the "Static" colorway that was released back in December. Just like the "Static" entry into the Yeezy library, the "Antlia" colorway will have its own reflective version that has 3M throughout the upper. This means that they light up under certain conditions. Thanks to @hanzuying, we now know what this reflective model will look like.

As of right now, there is no official release date although some signs are pointing to a June 21st release for the reflective model and June 22nd for the regular version.

Will you be looking to cop this shoe or is it an easy pass?