Off the heels of Kanye West's massive interview with Joe Rogan, a podcast in which he spoke at length about his Yeezy brand,Adidas has just come through with official photos for two brand new Yeezy colorways. These colorways have been placed on the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 and the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, respectfully.

Starting with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380, it will be coming in a "Calcite" colorway that will glow in the dark. In the images below, you can see that the shoe is mostly white with some dark grey placed on the sides. When these kicks are in the dark, they will create a nice glow that will certainly be a showstopper when walking in public. Meanwhile, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is going to come in a "Fade" offering which has a mostly brown upper with a blue stripe on the side.

You can expect the "Calcite" Yeezy Boost 380 to drop on Saturday, October 31st, while the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is set to come out in November. Let us know what you think of these and which ones you plan on copping, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas (Yeezy 380)

Image via Adidas (Yeezy 380)

Image via Adidas (Yeezy 380)

Image via Adidas (Yeezy 350 V2)

Image via Adidas (Yeezy 350 V2)

Image via Adidas (Yeezy 350 V2)