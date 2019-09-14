Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Basketball sneaker is set to make its retail debut during the 2019-20 NBA season, and although Adidas has not yet officially unveiled the sneakers, we already have a good idea of what to expect.

In addition to the "Quantum" colorway that surfaced a few weeks back, sneakerheads can also look forward to a predominately black colorway of the Yeezy Basketball sneaker.

Adidas Yeezy Basketball/Wavegod_thelegend

Just like the "Quantum" colorway, this newly unveiled black iteration comes equipped with reflective detailing tucked away underneath the woven upper. The Yeezy Basketball sneaker also boasts a suede ankle collar and tongue while the beloved, cloud-like Boost cushioning sits beneath the build.

Again, official release details for the Yeezy Basketball sneaker have not yet been revealed but it shouldn't be long now before the kicks begin arriving at retailers. Scroll down for some additional images, and click here to check out some on-foot photos of the Quantum colorway.

Adidas Yeezy Basketball/Wavegod_thelegend

Adidas Yeezy Basketball/Wavegod_thelegend

Adidas Yeezy Basketball/Wavegod_thelegend

Adidas Yeezy Basketball/Wavegod_thelegend

Adidas Yeezy Basketball/Wavegod_thelegend

Adidas Yeezy Basketball/Wavegod_thelegend

Adidas Yeezy Basketball/Wavegod_thelegend