Kanye West's Yeezy brand has done some great things over the past little while, including a basketball sneaker that has yet to see a wide release. While the shoe came out during NBA All-Star weekend, stock was limited and there is still a promise of an expanded release this summer. Despite this, the brand is still showing off new colorways. Thanks to the Yeezy insider Twitter account, YeezyMafia, we now know of a new offering that is being nicknamed "Barium."

As you can see from the teaser image below, the shoe is made with some dark green tones while black and white are found towards the back. Boost is found all along the midsole which makes this a comfortable shoe to play ball in. For now, it is being theorized that these will drop in the Summer for $250 USD. If you're looking to save up in time for the summer months, now is the time to do it.

The release information is not confirmed so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.