Kanye West's Yeezy brand has been working overtime as of late and within the next few months, sneakerheads will be receiving a whole slew of new Yeezy models. One of the silhouettes that will see a lot of new colorways is the Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM which is a model that officially debuted back in 2020. Since that time, a plethora of new offerings have made their way to the market, and now, we are getting even more.

The latest of these colorways is the "Sea Teal" offering which can be found in the official images below. This colorway is mostly unique for the Primeknit upper which is covered in a mixture of grey, beige, and teal hues. From there, the shoe's tongue and the back heel are black, which is a feature that is found on pretty well every single QNTM basketball colorway. It's certainly a unique display and we're sure some of you Yeezy stands will love them,

As for the release details, you can grab these through Adidas.com/Yeezy and Yeezy Supply as of Friday, March 19th for $250 USD. Let us know what you think of these, and be sure to stay tuned for more sneaker information.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas