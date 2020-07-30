For years, Kanye West teased his fans with an AdidasYeezy basketball shoe. At times, it felt as though the sneaker was never actually going to come out. However, Kanye was able to bless fans all the way back in February during All-Star weekend in Chicago. West came through for his home city and since then, we have heard plenty of rumors about future colorways. While the first colorway was quite limited, it seems like future colorways are dropping as a way to give sneakerheads more buying power, at least for now.

Thanks to Yeezy Mafia, we now know the next Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM colorway that is slated to drop. This colorway is simply being dubbed as "OPHANIM" and has a pretty unique colorway that will certainly appeal to those looking for something new. As you can see from the rendering below, the shoe has a grey upper with a hint of teal going along the sides. From there, the back heel and tongue are black while the midsole is white.

You can expect this sneaker to drop in September, although this release timeline is subject to change. Stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.