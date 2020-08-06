Remember the All-Star weekend? Back when COVID-19 wasn't at the top of people's minds and it seemed like 2020 was going to be at least somewhat promising. Well, we sure do. It was an exciting time for sneaker collectors especially, as numerous dope shoes dropped. One of those sneakers was Kanye West's highly-anticipated AdidasYeezy Basketball QNTM in the unnamed OG colorway. West made quite the impression with the shoe as he delivered them exclusively to Chicago, in some armored trucks that looked as if the military was invading the city.

Since then, there haven't been many chances for fans to get their hands on the shoe and as a result, it is reselling for quite a bit of money on websites like StockX. Based on a new Instagram post from Yeezy Mafia, it seems as though a restock could be happening quite soon. The only indication of this is the emoji that was used although Yeezy Mafia has always been known to tease like this in the past, and they're usually seldom wrong.

With this potential restock in mind, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. As always, let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping.