Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM is a shoe that many fans can appreciate. It had been teased for ages before finally dropping just a couple of years ago at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. Since that time, the shoe has continued to receive a plethora of colorways, and even in 2022, the shoe is getting plenty of support.

In fact, we recently got word of the Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM in the "Mono Carbon" colorway. As you can see from the images below, the shoe is eerily similar to the OG model as we have a grey and charcoal upper with wavy side panels. Overall, the colorway is quite basic, although it fits that neutral aesthetic that Yeezy loves to go for these days. Having said that, these will work well in the Spring and Summer months, which is all that matters for prospective consumers right now.

It has been revealed by Adidas that this brand new sneaker will be dropping on Thursday, April 7th for a price of $260 USD on the Confirmed app. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

