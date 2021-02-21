Kanye West's AdidasYeezy Basketball QNTM has been his most successful new silhouette, and fans have been hoping for a brigade of new colorways. It's a shoe that had been teased for years and when it finally released in 2020, sneakerheads were over the moon about it. Of course, the shoe turned out to be incredibly limited, which led to some frustration on websites like Yeezy Supply.

Now, the Yeezy brand is gearing up to drop a new colorway of the shoe which has been dubbed "Flaora." Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @sneakertrigger, we now have some in-depth on-foot photos of the shoe and what it will look like. As you can see, there is a beige base, all while hints of brownish-orange materials are found all throughout the sides.

This is one of the more unique Basketball QNTM colorways to be revealed thus far, and we're sure the fans will be clamoring for pairs when these drop later this Spring. For now, the release is rumored to take place in May, so keep it locked to HNHH for details,

As always, let us know what you think about this upcoming shoe, in the comments below.