Kanye West has helped turn Yeezy into a billion-dollar brand and every single year, the offshoot Adidas imprint continues to grow in size. West has been very adamant about expanding the brand, especially when it comes to sneakers and the various silhouettes he offers. For the longest time, the 350 V2 was the only shoe that was coming out but now, that's changed. Over the last few months, West has been pushing his Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM which dropped during All-Star weekend in a basic white, black, and silver colorway.

Now, a "Barium" version of his basketball shoe is on the way and thanks to @solebyjc, we finally have our first look. As you can see from the post below, the shoe has a brownish-green upper while black is placed on the tongue, and grey is found on the back heel and toe box. Overall, it's a fairly interesting aesthetic that stays true to the look of the original colorway, but with a twist.

For now, a release date has yet to be determined for this model so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.