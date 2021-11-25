Kanye West's Yeezy basketball shoes have always gotten fans excited. While they aren't exactly suitable for high-level basketball, there is no doubt that they look like basketball shoes for the more fashion-oriented individual. The Yeezy Basketball QNTM has been getting a ton of colorways over the past 18 months, and with the year almost over, the Yeezy brand is looking to get even more onto the market. In fact, a brand new offering was recently revealed, and it can be found below.

The shoe has been dubbed "Amber Tint" and it is easy to see why. The shoe has your regular QNTM black and grey look on the upper, although the rest of the shoe shines thanks to a golden tint that is placed around the upper in the form of curved stripes. It is yet another hit in the QNTM library, and if you have yet to cop a Yeezy basketball shoe, this could be your chance to finally get one.

For now, no release information is available for these, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest details related to this upcoming shoe. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments section below.

Image via Adidas

