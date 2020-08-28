There have been plenty of big sneaker releases this year and many of them have come from Kanye West's infamous Yeezy brand. From the Yeezy Basketball Quantum to the brand new 380, we have seen quite a few silhouettes and colorways make their way to the market. Despite the increase in Yeezy releases, fans still seem to be obsessed with all of the new models, which has led to much frustration when trying to cop shoes on the Adidas website or the dreaded Yeezy Supply.

According to Yeezy Mafia, September is set to be a massive month for the Yeezy brand as they have plenty of releases on the horizon. In fact, it's all going to start on September 4th when three different pairs of Yeezy slides are set to drop. From there, September 5th will see the release of the OG Yeezy Basketball QNTM colorway. On the 12th, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 "Pepper" will get a wide release while September 19th will see the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Asriel" go to market.

Stay tuned for updates on all of these releases as we will be sure to bring you the latest. Also, let us know which of these models you plan on copping.