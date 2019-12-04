Kanye West and Adidas have a number of Yeezy sneakers scheduled for the final weeks of 2019, including multiple colorways of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and Yeezy 700, as well as new styles like the "Slate" Yeezy 500 High and "Alien" Yeezy Boost 380.

On top of those new Yeezy sneakers, rumors suggest the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 will also be making its debut in the near future, and it looks like there's a clean "Triple Black" colorway in the works.

Specific details regarding the Yeezy 700 V3 remain unknown, but the sneakers are highlighted by a web-like overlay that matches up with the blacked out upper. The "Triple Black" colorway also appears to feature some reflective detailing which is customary for Kanye's Yeezy 700 line.

As of now there's no release date attached to the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 but we expect to learn more in the near future as Kanye and Adidas shift their focus to their 2020 lineup. Stay tuned for a first look.