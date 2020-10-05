Kanye West has always been an innovator when it comes to the worlds of sneaker design and music. His Yeezy brand with Adidas has proven itself to be incredibly successful over the past few years, with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of sales. One of his more unique designs was the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 which was known for its dad shoe aesthetics. Over the years, the 700 has been morphed into various other versions, including the Boostless 700 V3.

We haven't been given too many new colorways of this shoe but it's clear that West is looking to change that. The last few months have seen quite a few teasers, and now, the Instagram account @s.sam.group is giving sneakerheads an inside look at the "SRPHYM" offering which is slated to drop a little later this year. As you can see in the images below, the shoe has a mostly white upper all while yellow highlights are placed on the side. It's certainly an interesting aesthetic although we're sure fans of this model will be happy to get their hands on a vibrant colorway.

